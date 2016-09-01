Junior doctors announce further strike dates in contract row

Doctors have announced further strike dates over the imposition of a controversial new contract, despite calls from Theresa May to put patients first.

Junior doctors will stage additional full walkouts between 8am and 5pm on October 5, 6, 7, 10 and 11, November 14 to 18 and December 5 to 9.

The extra strike dates come on top of the five days of action announced on Wednesday, which will take place from September 12 to 16.

Labour’s Owen Smith calls for immediate sacking of Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt

Junior doctors’ strike: The dispute explained

The Government and British Medical Association (BMA) remain at loggerheads over the contract weeks before it is brought in, which the Department of Health says will provide a seven-day NHS.

Doctors have denied “playing politics” over the imposition of the contract, after the Prime Minister accused them of failing to put patients first.

Rubbishing suggestions that the vote by its council to approve the strike action was a knife-edge split of 16-14, the BMA said it is “absolutely behind” junior doctors.

Chairman Dr Mark Porter told the Press Association: “The council is absolutely behind, as is the rest of the BMA, absolutely behind the decision that has been taken. There is no split - that is a made-up story.”

He added: “This is a misrepresentation, there are not a considerable number of members of council who don’t support this.”

The Prime Minister urged the BMA to put patients first, and reiterated her confidence in Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

During a visit to the Jaguar Land Rover assembly plant in Solihull, Mrs May said: “Jeremy has been an excellent Health Secretary, he is an excellent Health Secretary and this deal is about a deal that is safe for patients and I think it’s crucial, if you look at what we’re doing as a Government with the NHS: We’ve got record levels of funding into the NHS, we’ve got more doctors now in the NHS than we’ve seen in its history and this is a deal that is safe for patients.

“The Government is putting patients first, the BMA should be putting patients first - not playing politics.”

Dr Porter said he was not surprised at Mrs May’s support for Mr Hunt, and criticised them for what he said was a determination to implement the contract because it “was in their party manifesto”.

He said: “We are not playing politics; we are not seeking to, for example, change a Government, or criticise a partisan element of the House of Commons, or indeed to do anything at all other than express to the Government the lack of confidence of junior doctors in the contract that they are imposing.”

He added: “I have to say it beggars belief that we can be accused of playing politics in this when the stated reason of the Government proceeding is that it was in their party manifesto. That, to me, is playing politics.”

Around 100,000 operations and one million appointments would be hit by the action, Mr Hunt said, describing the strike as “devastating”.

Six strikes have already taken place across England during the lengthy dispute, causing disruption to hundreds of thousands of patients who have had appointments and operations cancelled.

In May it looked as though a breakthrough had been reached in the dispute after both sides agreed to a new deal.

Then in July, the Government announced it would impose a new contract after junior doctors and medical students voted to reject the contract brokered between health leaders and the BMA.

The BMA said it will call off the strikes if the Government agrees to stop the imposition.

Fears have been raised for patient safety during the walkout, with Niall Dickson, chief executive of the General Medical Council, saying the strike represented a “serious escalation” of the dispute.

He said: “It is obviously a matter of great concern for everyone, especially for patients, and when so little time has been given for the NHS to make contingency plans.

“We recognise the frustration and alienation of doctors in training and indeed their right to take industrial action. However, we issued advice earlier in this dispute both to senior doctors and doctors in training, and we will now consider whether further guidance is needed.

“The first priority must be to protect patients from harm.”

But Dr Porter sought to ease concerns, and said staff on duty will be more senior than those they might normally see.

He said: “During that week our emergency teams will be made up of consultants and senior hospital doctors. Patients should not be concerned about the treatment they will receive at the hands of the consultants and senior hospital doctors of the National Health Service.”

Dr Ellen McCourt, who chairs the BMA junior doctors’ committee, said: “This is not a situation junior doctors wanted to find themselves in.

“We want to resolve this dispute through talks, but in forcing through a contract that junior doctors have rejected and which they don’t believe is good for their patients or themselves, the Government has left them with no other choice.”

Diane Abbott, shadow health secretary, said: “Junior doctors have absolutely no confidence in Jeremy Hunt and this Tory Government.

“If Theresa May was serious about prioritising the NHS she would be working to solve this dispute and properly fund our National Health Service.

“The NHS is only as strong as the morale of its staff. The junior doctors’ decision to carry out the very first five-day strike in NHS history reveals that morale and trust in Theresa May’s Government is at rock bottom.

“The Tories talk about a seven-day NHS, but they are causing five-day strikes.”

Read more...

Labour’s Owen Smith calls for immediate sacking of Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt

Junior doctors’ strike: The dispute explained