Jurassic Park, Dirty Dancing and Back To The Future lined up as drive-in cinema returns to Doncaster

Classic movie hits Jurassic Park, Dirty Dancing and Back To The Future are all set to be screened at a drive-in cinema on its return to Doncaster.

The Moonlight Drive In Cinema will be back at the Keepmoat Stadium next month and details of the film line-up have now been released.

The cinema will operate from October 10-15, with two movies each day - and something to suit all tastes.

The screenings will kick-off with The Lego Batman Movie and Wonder Woman on October 10, followed by Transformers: The Last Knight and Back To The Future the following day.

The October 12 line-up is Jurassic Park and Top Gun while on October 13, Beauty And The Beast and Friday The 13th will be shown.

The Boss Baby and Rita, Sue and Bob Too will be aired on October 14 with Hocus Pocus and Dirty Dancing bringing down the curtain on October 15.

Screenings will take place at 6.45 and 9.30pm each day.

The cinema first arrived in Doncaster in the run up to Christmas 2016, showing a string of smash hit Hollywood movies including classics such as Frozen and Grease.

The Moonlight Drive-in Cinema describes itself as the UK's biggest drive in cinema and is based in Scarborough.

Founded in 2014, the outdoor cinema specialists now operate a number of locations across the UK.

Based mainly within Yorkshire, the firm offers both permanent locations and mobile events, screening both the latest blockbusters and classic films.

Drive-in cinemas are well-known as an American institution and their peak popularity came in the late 1950s and early 1960s, with some 4,000 drive-ins spread across the United States.