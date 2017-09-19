Jurassic perk as dinosaur visits Leeds school

Have your say

A GIANT T-rex roared into a Leeds school ahead of the Jurassic Kingdom event taking place at a city park next month.

Children were able to get up close to the 17ft long by 8ft high predator when it descended on Parklands Primary School on Dufton Approach at Seacroft today (Tues Sept 19).

Expert palaeontologist Dean Lomax was on hand to answer all the children’s dinosaur related questions.

The dinosaur, affectionately known as ‘Rex’, was out to promote Jurassic Kingdom – an outdoor animatronic dinosaur experience set to be held in Temple Newsam Park from October 13.

Naz Kabir of Weli Creative, the organisation behind Jurassic Kingdom, said: “Everyone really enjoyed meeting him and having their photos taken - I’m sure they’ll all love meeting Rex’s bigger relatives at next month’s event, too.”