Jury discharged in trial of man accused of murdering Sheffield dad Jordan Hill

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering Sheffield dad Jordan Hill were discharged this afternoon, after they were unable to reach a verdict.

Bradley Onfroy, 32, charged with murdering and robbing Jordan Hill at his Longley home on March 23 , may now be facing a re-trial.

A decision on a re-trial has not yet been confirmed by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Following a three week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, the jury began deliberating on Wednesday but were unable to reach an unanimous or majority 10-2 decision on either of the charges Onfroy is accused of.

Onfroy, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody until November 9, when he will appear at Sheffield Crown Court for a further hearing.

Emergency services were called to a flat on Southey Avenue, Longley at around 9.45pm on Thursday, March 23 following reports that 21-year-old Mr Hill had been injured.

He was taken to hospital where the young dad sadly died from his injuries.