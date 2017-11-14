Just a handful of houses ‘could save villages’

THE House of Lords will hear evidence today on the shortage of affordable housing in rural communities and on whether granting housing association tenants the right to buy their homes would affect the building of houses.

Independent councillor John Blackie said associations had “taken fright” when the government introduced a pilot scheme in some areas.

He said: “The value of their housing stock would have dropped immediately.

“Who can blame tenants for not looking a gift house in the mouth. They would be able to buy for £75,000 a beautifully built housing association property that in the open market would cost £240,000.”