Keepmoat offshoot hails powerful first year of trading with 64 new hires

The Yorkshire West division of Keepmoat Homes has registered a successful first year of trading having grown its team from 30 to 94.

After two major business wins in Leeds, Keepmoat Homes made the bold decision to launch a separate Yorkshire West division in April 2016.

A total of 318 people have now moved into new Keepmoat homes in the region – two thirds of which have been first time buyers.

Ian Hoad, Regional Managing Director for Yorkshire West, said: “These figures not only justify our belief that there was an overwhelming demand for new homes, but they are a testament to the success of our business model.

“We knew that in order to expand in West Yorkshire, we had to nurture those strong relationships we’d built with the local authorities in Leeds, Wakefield and Bradford and also develop new partnerships, which would allow us to grow our land bank.

“Keepmoat Homes operates differently from most housebuilders in that we work in partnership with local authorities – who provide the land – and we invest the capital to build the RIGHT homes in the RIGHT areas. The fact that the vast majority of our sales have come from first time buyers proves this and we’re delighted to have supported so many people take that elusive first step.”

Keepmoat Homes currently has 12 live developments across West Yorkshire, with a further three due to open this year. These include the £142m Leeds Brownfield programme with Strata Homes which will deliver 1,000 new plots; and 501 new properties at the Seacroft Hospital site in Leeds.

The firm recently sold its regeneration arm to French energy giant, Engie.