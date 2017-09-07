Killer teen sent to specialist hospital

A teenage killer has been sent to a specialist hospital for 12 weeks to be assessed.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, killed seven-year-old Katie Rough in York in January.

Katie, who had been smothered and was found with lacerations to her neck and chest, was attacked on a playing field.

Her killer learned today that she is to be detained for assessment in a specialist hospital for 12 weeks, with the judge at Leeds Crown Court telling her she poses 'a high risk of serious harm to others and to yourself'.

The 16-year-old girl broke down and sobbed during the hearing, where she appeared via video-link.

She is to be sentenced for manslaughter on November 24.

Judge Mr Justice Soole said: "All sentencing options will be open when, at its conclusion, I make my final decision."

He added: "It is not in dispute that you currently pose a high risk of serious harm to others and to yourself."