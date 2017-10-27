Kirby Misperton road blocked with two men lying in road

Two men are lying in the road in the centre of Kirby Misperton this evening.

They locked themselves into a metal and concrete device in Main Street just before 5pm, officers said.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Main Street in Kirby Misperton is blocked due to the actions of these two men.

"Motorists are urged to avoid the area, and local residents and businesses will need to plan their journeys accordingly. Officers are at the scene, and doing everything they can to reduce the impact on the local community."

Protests are on going in the village over fracking.