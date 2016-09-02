Kirklees councillor misses out as Lucas returns

KIRKLEES COUNCILLOR Andrew Cooper missed out in his attempt to win the deputy leadership of the Green Party.

Amelia Womack was re-elected in the role as Caroline Lucas made a return to the leadership of the party in a job share with Jonathan Bartley, previously the Greens’ work and pensions spokesman.

Ms Lucas stood down as leader four years ago but as the party’s only MP has remained a prominent figure.

Her successor Natalie Bennett struggled to adapt to the demands of being in the public spotlight and the associated media scrutiny.

In her acceptance speech at the Green Party conference in Birmingham, Ms Lucas told party members that any Brexitdeal struck by the Government with the European Union should be put to the British people in a second referendum.

“We cannot accept a deal that doesn’t offer hope and security to both those who voted to Leave and those who voted to Remain,” she said.

She also accused the Government of using EU citizens like “bargaining chips” as it prepares to negotiate with Brussels.

Mr Bartley used his speech to confirm the pair will seek “progressive alliances” with other parties.

It has been suggested a deal could be done with Labour so the parties do not field candidates against each other.