Kirklees man arrested over impersonating police officer

A man in Kirklees has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer.

The 40-year-old remained in custody on Saturday, police have said, and they have now issued an appeal for information in relation to the incident.

Officers say they would like to hear from anyone who has been stopped or been requested to stop by someone in a Volkswagen with blue lights in the grille in the area in the last week.

Police are also appealing for witnesses after a member of the public was stopped by a Volkswagen on Lowerhouses Lane, Lowerhouses on Friday December 9 at around 11.30am.