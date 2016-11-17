Kirklees man wanted on recall to prison

Detectives are trying to trace a man from Kirklees wanted on recall to prison.

Jack Haynes, 21, is known to frequent the Batley and Cleckheaton areas of the district.

Huddersfield CID are urging anyone who has information about Haynes, pictured, to come forward.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He has previously been convicted for burglary offences.

"Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should contact Kirklees CID on 101. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."