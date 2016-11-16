Kirkstall Road crash: Warning after graphic videos of Leeds collision posted online

Police have issued a warning after graphic video clips of a fatal crash in Leeds were shared online.

A cyclist died and a man is in hospital following the collision on Kirkstall Road on Monday night.

Two men, from Leeds, were arrested and bailed after the crash near the Cardigan Fields cinema complex which caused traffic chaos for motorists heading towards the city centre on Tuesday.

And police are today advising people posting footage on social media websites, filmed by bystanders to the collision, about the impact it could have on the family of the victim.

Sergeant Ann Drury, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry team, said: "We are aware of very graphic video footage taken by bystanders at the fatal road traffic collision in Kirkstall Road, Leeds, on Monday night, that is being shared on social media.

"We would ask that those who have posted such footage and those who are considering sharing it further think very carefully about the impact this will have on the family of the man who died and to show them suitable respect at what is clearly a very difficult time."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 101.