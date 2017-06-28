KLM plans further investment in the UK

Air France-KLM, which runs three flights a day from Leeds Bradford to Amsterdam, is planning further investment in the UK irrespective of the Brexit negotiations.

The carrier has introduced 10 per cent more seats using more modern and bigger aircraft from Leeds Bradford and said it is very happy with flight loads.

Warner Rootliep, general manager of Air France-KLM for UK & Ireland, said: “our planes are 83 per cent full. That’s good, but we still have more room to grow.”

He said that 40 per cent of passengers travel to Amsterdam, 30 per cent use Amsterdam as a connection to elsewhere in Europe and the other 30 per cent take long-haul flights to the US, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

“Our biggest revenue generators apart from Amsterdam are Cape Town, Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Nairobi, Bangkok, Johannesburg and Beijing,” said Mr Rootliep.

“The next most popular long-haul destinations are New York, Houston, Lima and Mexico. It’s a nice spread that really shows the full scope. We connect you to the world in Amsterdam.”

181,014 passengers flew on the Leeds Bradford to Amsterdam route between June last year and May this year.

Over the past 10 years, over 1.5 million passengers have travelled the route.

Leeds Bradford Airport welcomed 3.6 million passengers in 2016/17 and recently recorded its busiest ever week with 107,000 passengers travelling through in a year.

KLM said it has seen no impact on trading from the Brexit vote or the recent General Election.