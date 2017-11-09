Knife attack on Sheffield woman walking dog did not happen

Police officers investigating reports of a knife attack on a woman walking her dog have established that it did not happen.

A police probe was launched after a woman in her 20s claimed she was attacked as she walked her dog along St Joseph's Road, Handsworth, on Monday night.

She said her arms were slashed by a man who tried to steal her dog.

But South Yorkshire Police said officers have 'carried out numerous enquiries in the area, including viewing CCTV, thorough searches to identify the scene and possible forensic opportunities, house to house enquiries and interviews' and have found no evidence to suggest the incident took place.

The force said officers are 'satisfied all potential lines of enquiry have now been explored and that there is no evidence at this time that corroborates an attack occurred as reported'.

A spokeswoman said: "The woman has been advised of the enquiries carried out and agrees that the investigation has now concluded."

Acting Inspector Joe Hunt, who covers Handsworth, added: "I understand the fear and unrest this report will have had for residents in the area, however I do want to offer my reassurance that we have carried out a thorough and detailed investigation and we are satisfied that the incident did not occur as initially reported.

"The investigation is now finalised and we are working with our partner agencies to ensure the woman receives all of the support and assistance she needs.

"I would please ask people to be mindful of the complexities and sensitivities surrounding reports of this nature and the individuals involved.

"We will always take reports of crime seriously and we will always thoroughly investigate, as our priority is to protect the public and ensure their safety at all times."