Knifeman burglary at Sheffield petrol station

A man carrying a knife threatened staff at a garage in Sheffield before fleeing with cash.

The armed burglar, who struck in the early hours, had his face covered with a dark coloured scarf and sunglasses when he entered the Shell petrol station in Handsworth Road.

The man, thought to be in his late 20s or early 30s, threatened a staff member and demanded money.

He then left with an amount of cash in the direction of Ashbourne Road.

No one was injured but the garage worker was left “extremely shaken” by the incident, police said.

The offender was white and was wearing a grey woollen hat and gloves, a black jacket and black trousers.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time of the burglary, which happened shortly before 4am last Wednesday, is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting incident number 117 of June 21.