L S Lowry ‘masterworks’ set to raise up to £3m at auction

HIS FAMOUS scenes of life in industrial northern England are treasured around the world, and later this month four paintings by ‘matchstick men’ artist L S Lowry are expected to raise more than £3m when they go under the hammer at Sotheby’s.

The London auction house described Lowry as “one of the great painters of modern life”, with his paintings finding “beauty in the harsh reality” of the industrial north.

Laurence Stephen Lowry, The Ferry at Blyth, oil on canvas, 1963 (est. �600,000-800,000)

Laurence Stephen Lowry was born in Manchester in 1887, and had an “extraordinary ability to combine acute observation, skilful composition and a real understanding of the lives lived in the streets, houses and factories that populate his most well-known works”, Sotheby’s said.

He would sketch on the spot as he walked around the city in his capacity as a rent collector, and his images are populated with the characters he encountered.

Three of the four Lowry’s in the sale on November 21 have been classed by the auction house as ‘masterworks’. They include 1964’s The Rush Hour, which has an estimated guide price of between £800,000 and £1.2m, and depicts a towering building thought to be the Acme Spinning Company Mill in his hometown. Sotheby’s said the piece is an “iconic example” of Lowry’s work with all the “classic Lowry motifs” present - factories with chimneys billowing smoke, a distant spire, terraced houses, railings, walled alleyways, lampposts and the mill with its large gate.

Lowry himself said of the piece: “As I got to the top of the station steps, I saw the Acme Spinning Company’s Mill, the huge black framework of rows of yellow-lit windows stood up against the sad, damp-charged afternoon sky. The mill was turning out hundreds of little pinched, black figures, heads bent down… I watched this scene – which I’d looked at many times without seeing – with rapture.”

Also on sale is The Steps, 1962, which is estimated at £650,00 to £850,000; The Ferry at Blyth, 1963, estimated at £600,00 to £800,000 and Lancashire Street and Viaduct, 1963, estimated at £350,000 to £550,000.