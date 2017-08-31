LA pop star to play in tiny Blues Bar

She’s the sort of LA pop star that turns heads and makes glamorous music videos but tomorrow will see her perform amid the wooden floorboards of Harrogate’s most rock n roll venue - the Blues Bar!

Fiona Grey will be supporting ex-Harrogate favourite Jason Feddy tomorrow night, Friday, September 1 as part of her UK tour to promote new single Money.

Hailed by critics as a “rebellious cross between Lorde and Christina Aguilera”, Fiona’s father, Ralph Covert, once played the Blues Bar years ago.

She said: “When I was a kid my dad used to sing a song he wrote about one of his tours in England. He has this song about a girl he meets at The Blues Bar called Harrogate Blues.

"I'll be opening for Jason Feddy, a Blues Bar legend, who is an amazing musician.

Fiona Grey , 22, composer and songwriter based in Los Angeles, by way of Chicago.

With a background in musical theater performance, and influences including David Bowie, Debbie Harry and Missing Persons, Grey pushes the boundaries of traditional pop music through her edgy songs and energetic live performances.

Fiona said: "My song Money was inspired by our cultural infatuation with pop culture. It’s about all the vices we use to escape from ourselves. I was really inspired by the Kardashian hierarchy that our society is so obsessed with and the ways it destroys and fulfills us."

Audiences in the Blues Bar can expect quite a show tomorrow night.

Fiona said: "I​t's really important for me to tell the story of the song while making sure that we're all having fun and dancing.

"The live performance is definitely theatrical but also very musicial.

​"I'm really excited to play a place I've heard so much about and get to bring a new type of music to the Yorkshire audience."

The Blues Bar show with Jason Feddy and Fiona Grey is now sold out.