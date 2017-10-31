Labour to attempt to force ministers to publish Brexit reports

Labour will tomorrow attempt to force the Government to publish a series of investigations detailing the impact of Brexit on UK industries, amid reports that ministers are prepared to concede to demands for Parliament to get a meaningful vote on the final deal with the EU.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer is planning to use an “ancient” House of Commons procedure in tomorrow afternoon’s opposition day debate in an effort to trigger a “binding” vote that would require ministers to release the papers to Parliament.

It is understood that Whitehall departments have conducted more than 58 analyses of the possible economic consequences of leaving the trading bloc in 2019, but are refusing to publish the documents for fear of damaging the UK’s position in negotiations.

However, Labour claim that if their motion passes tomorrow, ministers could have no choice but to hand their findings to Parliament’s Brexit select committee.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Sir Keir called on Theresa May to stand by her promise to provide “certainty and clarity” over the Brexit process and protect Parliamentary sovereignty.

“This debate is about transparency and accountability. Ministers cannot keep withholding vital information from Parliament about the impact of Brexit on jobs and the economy,” he said.

“Labour recognises the importance of protecting the Government’s negotiating position with the European Union. However, that does not give Ministers the right to impose a blanket ban on publishing any information whatsoever about the economic impact of Brexit.

“At the start of the negotiations, Theresa May said everyone needed certainty during the Brexit process and that the vote to leave was a vote for Parliament to take back control.

“If those words meant anything at all, then she should stop side-lining Parliament and give MPs the information they need to properly hold the Government to account in what are undoubtedly the most important negotiations since the Second World War.”

Today’s vote follows reports that ministers are preparing to concede to the demands of Tory backbenchers and agree to enshrine key elements of the final Brexit deal in statute, to be voted on in Parliament.

An amendment to the Government’s Withdrawal Bill setting out similar conditions has already gained the support of more than 40 MPs, including 10 Tory backbenchers.

The former Education Secretary Nicky Morgan last week warned the Brexit Secretary that this group of potential rebels were “deadly serious” about backing the changes.

However, according to the Times, ministers have been advised that a number of promises made in negotiations so far require “full parliamentary authority”. The paper reports the Government could announce a concession on a vote in a matter of weeks when the Withdrawal Bill returns to the Commons for committee stage.