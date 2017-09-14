Landlord's last beer fest at Blind Jack starts

A well-known couple leaving an iconic pub in Knaresborough are going out in style with a fantastic beer festival.

Landlord and landlady Paul and Debbie Holden-Ridgeway will be saying farewell to Blind Jack’s from today, Thursday, September 14 after 16 years.

But the Blind Jack’s Beer Fest promises a feast of craft beers and real ales to please all shades of beer fans at the event which runs until Sunday.

Paul said: “We’re going out with a bang. This is our final beer fest before leaving Blind Jack’s. We are offering the best selection of beer from some our our favourite US and UK breweries combined with awesome food from the York Pizza Co.”

Paul and Debbie have been reluctant to leave this popular institution on the Market Place.

But such is the success of his micro-brewery Bad Co in Dishforth, and the popularity of award-winning beers such as Dazed & Confused and Comfortably Numb, Paul simple had no choice.

Former marine Paul said: “Since I set up Bad Co three years ago, I’ve got busier all the time. It’s been getting hard to divide my time between Blind Jack’s and Bad Co.”