“Landmark” direct bus service to Doncaster Sheffield Airport hailed

Business leaders have praised the “landmark step” of Stagecoach Yorkshire introducing a new direct bus route from Sheffield and Rotherham to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The new 737 service from Sheffield Interchange to Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) via Wickersley and Bramley starts in September and will operate seven days a week, linking the Sheffield city centre to the airport with a direct route for the first time.

Andrew Denniff chief executive of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce said: “The new service is very welcome and is another part of our growing local infrastructure, connecting one of our region’s biggest transport hubs with the heart of the city and with direct connectivity to Rotherham as well.”

Dan Fell, chief executive of Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, said: “This is great news and yet another landmark step in the continued growth of the airport. Doncaster Sheffield Airport is a unique regional asset - providing better connectivity to Sheffield will ensure that more people are able to access flights and, crucially, will help more Sheffield residents think about it as ‘their’ airport.”

Richard Wright, executive director of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, added: “Properly connecting DSA and the surrounding business parks with the rest of the region is vitally important as we grow the economy and offer better connectivity for business people and visitors.

Operating eight times a day, the service will serve peak flight times from the airport, with each journey lasting approximately 45 minutes.

The first 737 Stagecoach bus service will depart from Sheffield Interchange on September 2.