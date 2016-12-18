Landmark Leeds building The Bourse sold in £8m deal

Prestigious Leeds office and retail complex The Bourse has been sold for £8m to Paloma Real Estate Fund.

The site, located opposite the Trinity Leeds shopping centre just off of Boar Lane was sold by Yorkshire property developer and investor Opus North.

The Bourse comprises 50,000 sq ft of high quality office and retail space over three buildings, overlooking a central courtyard. Its 20 tenants include multi-national office occupiers and retailers including William Hill, Evans Cycles and JLT. Each of the buildings, Equity House, Sterling House and Bond House, has its own designated entrance with a multi-storey car park to the rear.

Jack Pitman, founding partner of Paloma Capital, said: “Behind the beautiful, listed façade is a well laid out, modern building that should benefit from the significant capital investment that we are planning to make.”