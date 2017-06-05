Landslip triggers chaos on West Yorkshire rail network

Rail passengers in West Yorkshire are facing major disruption this evening as a result of a landslip.

The Northern operator said no services were running between Halifax and Hebden Bridge due to the incident, which is thought to have happened near Mytholmroyd station.

In a tweet, transport chiefs at Metro said the line was expected to be closed for the next few days.

Services between Leeds and Manchester Victoria and York and Blackpool North have been experiencing “severe disruption”.

Eastbound services have been terminating at Hebden Bridge, with westbound trains stopping at Halifax. Replacement road services are operating between the two stations.

A spokesman for Northern said: “We are very sorry for the delay this will cause to our customers.”