Landwood sells off GHA Coaches assets after administration

Northern chartered surveyor and auctioneer Landwood Group said it has held a series of successful sales of coaches and buses belonging to GHA Coaches.​

The sale followed the collapse of GHA into administration this summer.

Landwood Group, which has offices in Leeds, was appointed by administrators from Grant Thornton to value GHA’s assets and then sell them to raise funds for distribution to creditors.

These assets included nearly 300 buses, coaches, minibuses and vans, as well as engineering, garage and vehicle repair equipment.

Ben Lynch, a director of Landwood, said: “Having agreed the strategy with the administrators, we are now running a phased disposal of the assets, with the first two of three online sales already having taken place in August and September.

“These two sales have both been a great success, with nearly 100 per cent of the lots exceeding their reserve price.

“The final online sale is already open, with the viewing day taking place on October 18 and the sale closing on October 20.

“The sale includes more than 100 vehicles, along with a variety of engineering and maintenance equipment used by the business to maintain their fleet of buses and coaches.”

Mr Lynch added: “The sales so far have included more than 100 buses, coaches and vans, plus a substantial amount of garage and maintenance equipment. As a result of our comprehensive marketing campaign. We attracted a huge amount of interest.”