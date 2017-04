Thieves stole laptops from a business in Driffield during a break-in.

The burglary, at a business in Middle Street South, happened at around 1.30pm on Monday, April 3.

Police said a man and woman broke a window to gain entry to the building, before taking the laptops.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number 2261352 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.