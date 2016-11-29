Large pig rescued after fall down embankment

A large pig was rescued by West Yorkshire firefighters after it fell down an embankment.

Firefighters were called to Saville Road in Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield, at around 4.25pm on Monday after reports of the animal being trapped.

Specialist crews were deployed from Cleckheaton Fire Station to help rescue the 15-stone pig.

The owner was also at the scene and helped lure the pic out of danger.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Specialist rescue crews utilised the surrounding environment and technical knowledge to create a ramp like structure and the owner lured the pig back out of the gully safely.

"Specialist crews from Cleckheaton, along with trained Technical Rescue officers attended."