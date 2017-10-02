Las Vegas death toll reaches 50

The death toll in Las Vegas after a mass shooting has risen to more than 50, with over 200 others left injured.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has revealed that a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino towards large crowds at the open air Route 91 Harvest country music festival opposite.

“We determined there was a shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay,” Lombardo said.

He said the 'lone wolf' gunman, who was shot dead, was a local resident, but his identity has not yet been released.

An automatic weapon is believed to have been used to fire hundreds of rounds of ammunition at the crowds.