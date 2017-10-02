Las Vegas gunman named

A gunman who shhot dead at least 50 people an an open air music concert in Las Vegas has been named.

Local resident Stephen Paddock, aged 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay - killing dozens and leaving 200 injured, including 14 who are critical.

The 'lone wolf' gunman was shot dead by police officers at the hotel, where a number of guns were seized.

The mass shooting is the worst in recent US history and was described by US President Donald Trump as 'terrible'.

Las Vegas Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said 'numerous firearms' were found in Paddock's hotel room after officers shot him dead.

He said the motive for the attack was unknown.

"We have no idea what his belief system was," he said.

Paddock opened fire at crowds of people at an open air country music festival opposite his hotel on he famous Las Vegas 'Strip'.