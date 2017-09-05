Last chance to enter our new Rural Awards

Our readers have until the end of this Friday to enter or make nominations for The Yorkshire Post’s inaugural Rural Awards.

New for 2017 and sponsored by Bishop Burton College near Beverley, the awards celebrate excellence, dedication and innovation in our countryside communities.

Our awards will celebrate excellence, dedication and innovation in rural Yorkshire.

Entries and nominations are sought across 12 categories before our judging panel meets to consider each one.

For the full criteria of all the award categories and to enter, visit www.ypruralawards.co.uk

The winners will be announced at a grand celebration hosted by TV presenter Harry Gration at Pavilions of Harrogate at the Great Yorkshire Showground on Thursday, October 12.

Our award categories are: Farmer of the Year, Young Farmer of the Year, Rural Tourist Attraction, Farm Shop, Student/Apprentice, Diversification, Professional Services to the Community, Show Volunteer, Community Group of the Year, Rural High Street or Rural Retailer, Vet of the Year and a special Lifetime Achievement Award.

Joining our judging panel are Dorothy Fairburn, regional director of the Country Land and Business Association, Adam Bedford, regional director of the National Farmers’ Union, Charles Mills, show director at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and Jeanette Dawson, principal and chief executive of award sponsors, Bishop Burton College.

Mrs Dawson said: “I would encourage as many people as possible to send in their nominations across the range of awards categories, to ensure people working in agriculture receive the recognition they deserve.”

Entries and nominations can also be submitted in writing by sending up to 500 words to jayne.lownsbrough@ypn.co.uk or Jayne Lownsbrough, Editorial, The Yorkshire Post, No. 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.