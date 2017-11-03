Last chance to have your say on Harrogate's Parliamentary constituency boundary

A final date has been announced to have your say on the decision to not alter Harrogate's constituency boundaries in time for the next general election.

The last chance to submit comments and evidence to the Boundary Commission for England's final consultation will be for Monday 11 December 2017, with the proposals due to effect the scheduled 2022 election.

Last month a report from the commission announced that the potential shift of Boroughbridge and the villages of Claro ward into Selby and Ainsty would no longer go ahead, leaving the district's boundaries unchanged.

Wallace Sampson, Harrogate Borough Council’s Acting Return Officer said: “It’s important that every voter in the Harrogate district has the opportunity to have their say on the district’s parliamentary constituency boundaries. I would encourage anyone who has a view they would like to express to respond to the consultation before 11 December.”

The Boundary Commission for England is an independent body that is reviewing proposals to reduce the number of constituencies in England to make them more of an equal size, this will see them reduced from 650 to 600.

Information from residents would be put towards recommendations made for changes by the organisation, comments from Boroughbridge and Claro were flagged as part of the reason to retain the wards within Harrogate.

Sam Hartley, Secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “It's crucial we hear from people in Harrogate district. We are calling on your local knowledge to inform our recommendations for changes to Parliamentary constituencies in England.

“This is your last chance to have your say; we have already had two consultations, therefore this time we’re really looking for any new and compelling evidence that we haven’t already considered.”

The Boundary Commission for England is an independent body that is reviewing proposals to reduce the number of constituencies in England to make them more of an equal size, this will see them reduced from 650 to 600.

You can view the proposed changes and see what other people have already said about your local area online here www.bce2018.org.uk. You will find an interactive map that’s quick and easy to use to respond to the consultation in minutes. The closing date of the consultation is Monday 11 December 2017.