Last push for community's bid to save historic Yorkshire pub

Campaigners trying to safeguard the future of a much-loved pub in Calderdale have launched a last push for cash pledges to help reach their £150,000 target.

A community group in Sowerby Bridge has until Monday to raise the final £30,000 needed to back up its bid to buy the town's historic Puzzle Hall Inn and turn it into a community-run pub.

Situated on Hollins Mill Lane, the Inn dates back to the 17th Century and until closing its doors last year, was renowned locally and nationally as a music venue.

Since it closed, the building has fallen into a state of disrepair after repeated attacks by vandals and thieves - who have stolen the roof - and is now the subject of a closed-bid auction by the owners, NewRiver.

The Puzzle Hall Community Pub Ltd formed earlier this year to try and safeguard the future of the iconic pub and launched a Crowdfunder bid to raise investment.

They submitted an offer to NewRiver earlier this month but have yet to hear if they have been successful.

However they still need to raise the full £150,000 by Monday, November 20, to back up their business plan.

Bruce Fitzgerald, of the steering committee, said they had been overwhelmed by the public's support so far and remain hopeful they will win the bid.

"It's been amazing - people coming out of the woodwork, old Puzzle regulars. Everyone is talking about it again - it's a great buzz to see this happening and see the community all behind it."

Famous names to have performed at the pub over the years include Leeds act alt-J, Rae Morris, Catfish and the Bottlemen, J P Cooper, John Helliwell from Supertramp and Mercury nominees GoGo Penguin.

To find out more or pledge an investment, visit http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/puzzlehall