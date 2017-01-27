Latest: Brother of Leeds United striker dies after 'targeted' shooting outside city barber shop

MURDER SQUAD detectives were yesterday continuing the search for vital evidence at the scene of the fatal shooting of the teenage brother of Leeds United footballer Mallik Wilks.

The 19-year-old, named locally as Raheem Wilks, was pronounced dead in hospital just a few hours after being shot outside a barber’s shop in Harehills, Leeds.

He was the older brother of Mallik Wilks, who was last night still hoping to be involved in the team’s FA Cup game away at Sutton United tomorrow.

A man, 49, has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the shooting near Too Sharps barber’s shop in Gathorne Terrace at 1.20pm.

Touching floral tributes were left next to the police cordon, one message read: “Daddy You Was Taken Too Soon, Love You Millions.”

Yesterday neighbours spoke of their shock at the incident happening on their doorstep.

Leeds United's Mallik Wilks

David Beal, of nearby Spencer Place, said: “I grew up in Leeds and it used to be bad many years ago then I moved to the US where this sort of thing happens all the time.

“But this is not the sort of thing you want happening 100 metres away from your own house. I suspect families here with young children are terrified about what has happened. I heard it all kicking off with sirens but did not think anything of it, it is not uncommon.”

In a grocery shop next to the crime scene, owner Mohammed Siddique said it had still not “sunk in”.

“Down here is alright, there is not really any big trouble but in the last two years there have been three or four. You don’t realise the reality until it is next door. We didn’t hear anything until the barber came in and said somebody has been shot in my shop. He was on the phone and he was in shock.”

Police at the incident scene on Gathorne Terrace in Leeds. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

A post-mortem examination was due to take place yesterday while forensic examinations at the scene continued.

Det Chief Insp Stuart Spencer said: “We have launched a murder investigation and are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances. Although our inquiries are still at a relatively early stage, we believe this has been a targeted attack on the victim.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community and we are linking with key representatives in the community to keep them informed about the situation.”

Mallik Wilks, 18, signed professional terms with Leeds United last year and has been seen an exciting prospect.

Forensic officers at the incident scene on Gathorne Terrace in Leeds. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

He has been included in manager Garry Monk's first team squads but is yet to get a first team debut.

Monk said on Friday that Wilks would be included in United's squad for Sunday's FA Cup clash with Sutton.

He said: "He wants that."

Flowers at the incident scene on Gathorne Terrace in Leeds. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

