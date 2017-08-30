LATEST: Two cars used in designer shop ram raid in Sheffield

Two cars were used in the ram raid of a designer shop in Sheffield in the early hours of this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said a Volkswagen Touran and a Volkswagen Golf were used to force entry into Eton on Division Street in Sheffield city centre at around 4.30am.

The force said a number of 'high end goods' were stolen in the raid before the cars drive off towards Rockingham Street and Glossop Road.

CCTV footage is being examined in a bid to identify and trace those involved.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers investigating a reported burglary on Division Street in the early hours of this morning are appealing for witnesses.

"At around 4.30am it was reported two cars, believed to have been a white VW Touran and black VW Golf, were used to cause damage to the front of Eton clothing store.

"The offenders then forced entry into the clothing store and stole a quantity of high-end goods before making off in the cars towards Rockingham Street and Glossop Road.

"Detectives are currently reviewing CCTV and conducting enquiries in the area to identify those involved."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.