Law firm chooses Platform for future growth

Law firm Shoosmiths is to take a full floor at Bruntwood’s Platform redevelopment following the announcement in the summer that it will open a new office in Leeds.

Shoosmiths has signed a 10 year lease to take 9,720 sq ft and is the first pre-let for the landmark building above the station which is due to complete in May 2017. In the interim, it will be based at West One on Wellington Street.

The new office is part of Shoosmiths’ strategy to take a larger share of the UK legal market and its expansion into Leeds is part of its plan to bring new people and clients into the firm. The firm recently recruited three partners for the new office, including office head, Paul Stokey, and announced the recruitment of two further partners.

Paul Stokey, Leeds office head, said: “This office will be very important in our drive to create a Northern hub of legal expertise for Shoosmiths’ clients; with our Leeds and Manchester offices working closely together. We anticipate that we will be recruiting specialists in key fields such as corporate, real estate and commercial disciplines to help us fulfil that goal.”

Craig Burrow, director at Bruntwood, added: “Having worked on Platform for a number of years, I’m thrilled to secure our first letting with Shoosmiths and finally see this building brought back to life and kick start the regeneration of this area.”

He added: “This reinvention of the former British Railway offices will deliver 120,000 sq ft of space, offering co-working desks, studio offices and larger, bespoke workspaces tailored to meet the needs of large businesses, small and growing companies and individual entrepreneurs, all within a shared environment.”