Leaders delay devolution deal talks

SOUTH YORKSHIRE council leaders have postponed a planned discussion on the future of the Sheffield City Region devolution deal.

Devolution was due to feature on the agenda of the Sheffield City Region Combined Authority on Monday but it will now be the subject of a special meeting the following week.

It is understood combined authority managing director Dave Smith has told council leaders the decision has been taken in the light of “ongoing discussions” about the way forward.

The deal was struck with then chancellor George Osborne two years ago and involved the area getting more powers over its own affairs, to be overseen by a new elected mayor. and £30m a year.

But the election of the mayor, due last May, was postponed after a legal challenge, the withdrawal of Bassetlaw and Chesterfield and political tensions put its future in doubt.