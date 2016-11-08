Leadership candidates talk down Ukip’s chances in snap election

THE UK Independence Party would struggle if Theresa May called a snap General Election, two of its leadership candidates have admitted.

Paul Nuttall told members the party should target its resources carefully at the next election while rival Suzanne Evans called for the party to focus on seats where the MP had backed remaining in the European Union but voters had supported leaving in June’s referendum.

The pair were taking part in a hustings at Guiseley Theatre as the party prepares to vote for the second time in a matter of months for a new leader to replace Nigel Farage.

Ukip secured almost 4m votes at last year’s General Election but only one MP and the two leadership candidates played down the party’s chances of a major breakthrough if the Brexit debate triggers an early poll.

Mr Nuttall, deputy leader under Mr Farage, said: “Would a May General Election benefit us? I’m not sure it would because Mrs May is having a bit of a honeymoon period at the moment.

“I guarantee the wheels will fall off Mrs May in the next 18 months Ukip then has to be there to pick up the pieces.

“Equally, let’s just give Labour a bit more time to destroy itself.”

Ms Evans, a former deputy Ukip chairman, said: “I also agree with Paul I’m not sure it’s necessarily in our best interests but if it happens we need to deal with it.

“I’ve already got somebody looking at where are those seats where we stand the best chance, where there is a Remain MP and their constituents voted Leave.

“We need to target those seats, identify them, and put our very best people into them because this is about Brexit not so much local campaigning if there was a snap General Election.”

Ukip was rocked last month when its Yorkshire MEP Mike Hookem clashed with North-West colleague Steven Woolfe at the European Parliament. Mr Woolfe later collapsed and was taken to hospital.

However Mr Nuttall claimed the confrontation, which led to Mr Woolfe quitting the party, had been positive for Ukip.

He said: “What I will say, what happened in the European Parliament, three weeks ago, four weeks ago, was probably the best thing that could happen to Ukip.

“I’ll tell you why. Because we woke up, smelled the coffee, realised we were in an existential crisis, realised the party has to come together and what’s gone before cannot continue.”

The latest leadership election was triggered when Diane James quit last month after just 18 days in the job.

Ms Evans and Mr Nuttall are contesting the election along with John Rees-Evans, who did not take part in the Guiseley hustings. The election result will be announced on November 28.