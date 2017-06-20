Leadership contestant Sir Vince sets out Lib Dem plan

THE LIBERAL Democrat leadership contest could become a battle of the knights.

Sir Vince Cable threw his hat into the ring today and former cabinet colleague Sir Ed Davey is expected to follow suit later this week.

Jo Swinson, a junior minister in the coalition government who lost her seat in 2015 but returned to the Commons at the recent general election, was considered the leadership favourite but has decided not to stand.

At the age of 74, York-born Sir Vince would be the oldest leader of the major parties by six years.

He said: “With 20 years on the national political stage I am passionate as ever about our liberal values.

“I am ready to commit my energy, enthusiasm and experience to the task of leading the Liberal Democrats through what will be a period of chronic uncertainty.

“With the prospect of another election looming large, we must be ready for the fight.”

Announcing his decision to stand on the Lib Dem Voice website, Sir Vince said the party had emerged from the “difficult years” of coalition government and the “political winds” were moving in its favour.

He suggested the Conservatives’ election disappointment and Labour’s move to the left had left a space for the Lib Dems to fill.

“There are big opportunities ahead. The Conservatives are in disarray and in retreat. The Labour Party outperformed expectations but complacently believes that ‘one more heave’ will see it into office.

“But an economic policy based on offering lots of free things lacks economic credibility and will be found out.

“Investing in infrastructure, rather than borrowing for everyday running costs is credible. There is a big space in British politics which I am determined that we should occupy,” he said.

Sir Vince was business secretary during the coalition government but did little to hide his differences with Conservative colleagues.

He was among the 49 Lib Dems who lost their seat at the 2015 election.

Sir Vince won Twickenham back earlier this month with a majority of almost 10,000.