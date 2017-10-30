Leafy spa town to pilot Autumn scheme

A mass council switch to energy efficient LED street lights could save UK authorities more than £200m a year, campaigners have argued.

Around a quarter of councils have switched lamps to LEDs, analysis by climate charity 10:10 suggests as it launched a campaign calling on authorities to do more to save money as well as reduce carbon emissions - the equivalent of taking 400,000 cars off the road.

“In these tough financial times £200 million per year is a huge amount, that’s the same as providing nearly 500,000 pupils with free school meals each year,” said campaigner Neil Jones.