Leafy Yorkshire spa town to pilot controversial ‘self-help’ Autumn scheme

A spa town in one of Yorkshire’s most affluent areas is to trial a new scheme in which residents will be asked to help clear their own roads and pavements of autumnal leaves.

Bradford Council, which collects 400 tonnes of leaves each year from 1,100 miles of highway, says it must prioritise areas with the most trees and leaf-fall. In a leaflet setting out its hopes for residents to help manage clearance, the authority calls on communities to rake away leaves that may block roadside drains and add leaves from outside their homes to compost heaps or garden bins.

In leafy Ilkley, residents are also being asked to take on some of the work themselves as part of the pilot scheme to help keep the roads and pavements clear.

“The leaf-fall is extensive and we do live in a lovely, leafy area which brings its own autumn problems,” said Coun Mike Gibbons, who represents Ilkley on Bradford Council and is also on the Environment and Waste Management Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

“The council has lots of commitments that it should and does fulfil well, but with tight budgets there are always jobs that could be done better.

“If people are happy and willing to help in the collection of leaves that will be appreciated. However, it won’t be possible for everybody so the council still has to fulfil its obligations.

“An initiative like this is welcome and there will be many that wish to take it up.”

The scheme is backed by Ilkley Parish Council and the authority has stressed it would be in addition to the normal work carried out by Bradford Council.

To encourage residents and businesses to help, bags will be made available by the council and will also be collected. And the council has also offered to provide vests, gloves and bags if friends and neighbours are prepared to organise a ‘collective leaf sweep’.

The decision has caused debate on social media, with many questioning why residents should be asked to assist with duties they pay council tax for. Others have said such steps should be taken by communities regardless.

Coun Stephen Butler, chairman of Ilkley Parish Council, said the current support wasn’t adequate, with leaves last year left for months and blocking drains.

“In Ilkley there are so many trees it’s important to keep up with it,” he said. “However we have a limited resource that is not adequate to deal with the fall problem, despite their best efforts. And they are good workers, trying to do their best. It is a problem that needs addressing.”

