Lee joins EY to head up private client team as tax director

Professional services giant EY has appointed Vanessa Lee as its new tax director in Yorkshire, Humber and the North East.

Ms Lee has over 20 years’ experience in private client services with the big four firms.

She joined PwC as a graduate where she worked for eight years before joining the KPMG tax team in 2004 as a Private Client Tax Advisor to high net worth individuals.

At EY she will lead the firm’s private client services offering throughout the region, working with entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, families, family offices and trustees on complex tax planning.

Ms Lee said: “I have spent much of my career working closely with family businesses and offices across the region.

“In particular I work with both current and future owners of multi-generational family businesses, focusing on overall strategy, governance and generational issue management. My focus is always on how family businesses can achieve sustained growth without neglecting the ‘family’ component of their business.

“I have been hugely impressed with the team and breadth of experience which EY has together with its commitment to investing in the region.”

Vanessa is an ardent Hull City fan and sits on the Development Committee for The Princes Trust in Yorkshire.

She has recently taken up cycling and intends to cycle from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle for the charity.