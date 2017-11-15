Leeds and Bradford men arrested after quad bike police chase near Skipton

Three men have been arrested after a police chase involving a stolen quad bike and car, officers have said.

North Yorkshire Police said that at about 1am today an officer from its Roads Policing Group on patrol in Kildwick, near Skipton, spotted a quad bike being "driven in suspicious circumstances", closely followed by a VW Golf.

Both vehicles were pursued by the officer along the A629 dual carriageway towards Steeton.

According to information from the force, the driver of the quad then drove the wrong way down the Kildwick to Steeton carriageway with its lights switched off before the officer lost sight of it.

Officers deployed from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit located it and VW Golf, leading to the quad being abandoned in Lorne Street, Holmewood, Bradford, they said. The car was stopped in Broadstone Way, Dudley Hill, Bradford.

A 34-year-old man from Gildersome, a 19-year-old man from Bradford, and a 21-year-old man from Bradford were arrested on suspicion of theft.

All three remain in police custody for questioning.

North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce have been raising awareness of the importance of quad bike security in recent months, particularly in the Craven area.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “I am urging anyone who owns a Land Rover or a quad bike – and particularly if they live in a rural area – to take extra steps to ensure their vehicles are left safe and secure. It’s much better to spend a bit of time and money now on better security than to go through the inconvenience and upset of having your vehicle stolen.

“Members of the public act as our eyes and ears in rural areas, and so if you are aware of any suspicious activity, don’t hesitate to contact us, and we will take action.”