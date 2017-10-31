Leeds applicants wanted for brand new series of E4's Tattoo Fixers

E4’s popular show Tattoo Fixers is returning for a fifth series and is looking for Leeds and Yorkshire's most outrageous and embarrassing tattoos it can find.

Taking part in the programme will give you members of the public the opportunity to go under the needle once more to get an undesired tattoo removed.

Jay Hutton, Alice Perrin and Steven Porter of E4's Tattoo Fixers Participants will be shown new designs from the UK’s top team of ink artists and can chose the design they want to cover up their awful tattoo.

This is not an opportunity to miss out on as you can finally get your drunken mistake or lost bet fixed for good.

Producers also want to hear from people planning on getting a new tattoo who have fun or interesting reasons behind wanting one.

Anyone who is interested in taking part in the show should apply here: http://www.studiolambert.com/take-part-tattoo-fixers.html



