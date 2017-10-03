Leeds art event aimed at improving health

A charity which helps people to improve their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing is to host an arts event in Leeds aimed at showing how creativity can better people’s lives.

Health and social care charity CLG (which stands for change, live, grow) will carry out workshops, meetings and creative activities at the Corn Exchange on Friday.

Included in the event, called Art of Recovery, will be a “Human Library” featuring people as “books” who will share their life stories involving experiences of feeling better.

It will form part of the Light Night Leeds Fringe, which is an annual festival takes place across Leeds city centre this week.

The Art of Recovery is set to begin at 3.30pm before Light Night itself starts later on.

Helen Hunter Thompson, regional connecting communities lead at CGL, said: “We’re delighted that the Art of Recovery is returning to Leeds.

“After three successful years, we are looking forward to hosting new events and hope to see lots of staff, service users and members of the public there on the day.”

CGL believes that art can play a pivotal role in improving peoples’ all-round wellbeing.

The Art of Recovery is designed to bring together people to inspire one another, and encourage them to take part in activities they may not have tried before.

The “Human Library” will feature participants ranging from CGL service users to people who have taken different routes, such as a man in a triad relationship (also known as polyamory, where people can openly have more than one partner).

The event will also feature a pop-up art competition from Art Battle London, including people from the charity sector, and a range of services across the UK.

An official exhibition, and other installations, will also be on show. Visitors will also be encouraged to create chalk art on the floor of the Corn Exchange as youngsters from Melodies DJ Academy play sets alongside other musicians.

Pop-up food stalls will also be on offer.