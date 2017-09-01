Search

Leeds auditions for heavyweight role in Kay Mellor’s musical

Date: 1st September 2017. Pictured James Hardisty. 'Finding Alan', Fat Friends The Musical auditions at Leeds Grand Theatre. Pictured Auditionees on stage with (centre) Nick Lloyd Webber, and Kay Mellor.
Auditions took place in search of a local lad to fill a heavyweight role in writer Kay Mellor’s new Fat Friends The Musical stage show.

Kay wants a “born and bred Yorkshire” man to play the part of Alan in the production, which premieres at Leeds Grand Theatre later this year before embarking on a UK tour.

Stars already cast for the production – which will feature music by Nicholas Lloyd Webber – include Jodie Prenger, Sam Bailey, Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff and Natalie Anderson. It is based on Kay’s TV drama of the same name, which followed the stories of a group of slimming club members in Leeds.