Leeds auditions for heavyweight role in Kay Mellor’s musical

Auditions took place in search of a local lad to fill a heavyweight role in writer Kay Mellor’s new Fat Friends The Musical stage show.

Kay wants a “born and bred Yorkshire” man to play the part of Alan in the production, which premieres at Leeds Grand Theatre later this year before embarking on a UK tour.

Stars already cast for the production – which will feature music by Nicholas Lloyd Webber – include Jodie Prenger, Sam Bailey, Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff and Natalie Anderson. It is based on Kay’s TV drama of the same name, which followed the stories of a group of slimming club members in Leeds.