Leeds-based ballet is set to make waves in fairytale favourite

Leeds-based Northern Ballet is bringing Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairytale The Little Mermaid to the city.

The company will return home from its national tour with performances of the new show at Leeds Grand Theatre between December 5 to 17.

It tells the story of a young mermaid who is willing to give up everything she knows in the search for love.

Artistic director David Nixon OBE is choreographer and director of the show following recent creations for the company such as Cinderella, The Great Gatsby and Beauty and the Beast.

He said: “The Little Mermaid is an enchanting story and the fantastical underwater world of the mermaids evokes such beautiful imagery that it is an excellent addition to our repertoire.

“So many people have grown up with this classic tale and I am looking forward to bringing this new production to our home audience in Leeds for the first time and reintroducing them to the world beyond the waves.”

Set designer Kimie Nakano and lighting man Tim Mitchell were drafted in, while Mr Nixon has provided costumes.

And the show features an original score by Sally Beamish.