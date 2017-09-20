Leeds beekeeper on Channel 4 show Come Dine With Me

BEEKEEPER Peter Benefer couldn’t resist using a dash of honey during filming for Channel 4 show Come Dine With Me, which is screened today.

The 41-year-old from West Park also cooks up a pastry bee during his stint as a contestant on the show. Mr Benefer works as a recruitment consultant in Leeds and looks after 20 beehives in his spare time.

He made a main course of a creamy chicken and chorizo pie, complete with pastry bee. His desert was a white chocolate, vanilla and honey pannacotta with a raspberry coulis. Tune in to Channel 4 at 5pm today (Weds Sept 20) to see how Me Benefer fared.