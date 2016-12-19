Leeds bin days set to change over Christmas

Hark! The refuse service sing – check the right day to put out your bin. That is the message from Leeds City Council as Christmas approaches.

Bins will be collected as normal until and including Christmas Eve. Then between Boxing Day and January 8 bins will be emptied either one or two days later than normal.

Residents can check their bin collection dates for these dates and at any time throughout the year online at www.leeds.gov.uk/mybinday or by downloading the Leeds Bins app which also provides handy collection reminders straight to your phone.

A postcard reminder is being sent to all households detailing collection changes. As well as dates being available through the above link and app they can also be obtained from housing offices, local neighbourhood networks, libraries, one stop centres, post offices and community centres.

The local authority is also asking residents to spread some goodwill and remind neighbours that bin collection dates will change during the Christmas period and help them avoid missing collection day.

Festive recycling can be taken to any of the seven recycling centres across the city, which are open 8am to 4pm seven days a week, and will close only for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Glass bottles and jars can be recycled at 735 bottle banks in 396 locations across the city. They can be found at www.leeds.gov.uk/glass or via the Leeds bins app.

Real Christmas trees can be taken to recycling centres, but if you live in the following postcodes, you can help raise money for St. Gemma’s Hospice and recycle your Christmas tree hassle-free.

The cancer charity will collect trees from LS6, LS7, LS8, LS9, LS13, LS14, LS15, LS16, LS17, LS18, LS19, LS20, LS21, LS28, LS29 in return for a donation, which can be registered online at www.events.st-gemma.co.uk/events/christmas-tree-collection-2017. Collection dates are between 9 and 13 January.

To help people reduce the amount of waste they produce in the first place, the council’s team of waste advisors are offering hints, tips and ideas on Facebook and Twitter. Follow them @LeedsWasteDocs or www.facebook.com/leedswastedocs.

Coun Lucinda Yeadon, deputy leader and executive member for environment and sustainability said:

“So far this year Leeds residents have recycled over 40% of their rubbish - thanks to more frequent green bin collections and making better use of the seven recycling centres across the city.

“As the festive season approaches, we expect that the amount of black bin waste produced over Christmas will increase but that shouldn’t stop us from continuing with the excellent progress we have made towards being smarter with waste and recycling.

“The Leeds Bins app helps with remembering the bin collection dates all year around as well as where your nearest bottle bank is to help you recycle your cranberry sauce jars and bottles of fizz. By thinking ahead and preparing for this added waste, we can still enjoy the festive break and have a green Christmas.”