Leeds Bradford Airport boss Hallwood quits

The boss of Leeds Bradford Airport has unexpectedly quit after nine years in charge.

Tony Hallwood confirmed this afternoon that he will be stepping down from his role as Aviation Development Director at the end of the month.

He said: “I will be moving back to my family in Manchester and I am looking forward to taking an active role in my wife’s growing business – Marketing Profile

“I am immensely proud of my achievements at LBA in driving record passenger growth from 2.6 to 3.6m and delivering a string of major route development successes for the Leeds City Region and Yorkshire.

“Securing new based capacity from Ryanair and Monarch, the reintroduction of BA and Aer Lingus alongside Jet2.com’s and Flybe’s growth has helped ensure the continued success of LBA.

“During my time at the airport I have also enjoyed developing and strengthening relationships through my PR role across the media and regional stakeholders.

“I would like to thank you personally for your support during my time at LBA and I look forward to keeping in touch with you. My personal contact details are given below.

“In the meantime, I look forward to seeing the ongoing success of LBA under David Laws’ leadership and I wish the airport team ‘all the best’ for the future.”