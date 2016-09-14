Leeds Bradford Airport link road proposal up for discussion

A PROPOSAL to create a new link road to Leeds Bradford Airport will be among major transport projects up for discussion at a meeting of Leeds City Council’s executive board next Wednesday.

A package of improvements, including the A65-A658 airport link road and a rail link, are being considered.

Councillors will discuss continuing to support the development of a range of improvements to be delivered through the regional West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund (WYTF).

Another significant proposal is a possible change to the traffic management of the city centre to make it more pedestrian and cycle-friendly.

Other major projects include the East Leeds Orbital Road to support the development of 5,000 new homes along the East Leeds Extension, and evaluating the possibility of a new rail station at Thorpe Park.

In the Aire Valley, a package of improvements has been identified featuring a new link road and river bridge as well as improvements to Junction 45 of the M1 and enhanced bus services to connect the Aire Valley Enterprise Zone and the new park and ride being built at Temple Green with the city centre.

Council chiefs say other proposed improvements are to the Outer Ring Road (A6110) and highway and the Leeds to Dewsbury A653 corridor.

All of these schemes would be funded through the £1billion West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund established in 2014, to be delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) working with local authorities.

Coun Richard Lewis, Leeds City Council executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said: “All of these scheme either already completed or being developed or considered fit with our local and regional commitment to making the improvements we need to our transport network to make it easier and more efficient for people to get from place to place.

“This will not only to make people’s lives easier, but it is essential for the future of the Leeds and regional economy to help connect people with places, jobs, education and training in order to offer a more attractive place to live, work, learn and visit for everyone.

“The ongoing transport discussion in Leeds along with the South Bank and regional transport strategies consultation are pivotal to the long-term future of transport provision which will impact on all of us, so I would encourage anyone who has not taken part yet to get involved and tell us what they think.”