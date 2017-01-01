Leeds-Bradford Airport welcomes cut to passengers charges at Heathrow

PASSENGERS through Leeds-Bradford Airport could save £18m after cuts in charges at Heathrow.

Airlines operating UK-bound flights from the west London hub will now pay £10 less per passenger, which represents a saving of more than a third compared with last year’s price.

Heathrow claimed passengers could save more than £500 million over the next 20 years, including £18m for those going through Leeds-Bradford, if the discount is reflected in lower air fares.

Leeds-Bradford Airport director Tony Hallwood said: “This is welcome news, showing commitment to invest in and grow regional air connectivity between Leeds Bradford Airport and London Heathrow.

“British Airways have now carried over 500,000 passengers on the London Heathrow route and the lowering of charges will help to stimulate further growth in demand.”

Heathrow’s plan to build a third runway has been chosen as the Government’s preferred option for increasing capacity in south-east England.

Chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “Heathrow promised to do more to help Britain’s economy grow stronger. I’m delighted that we’re able to come good on that promise with our new £10 domestic discount.

“Putting over £500 million back into the pockets of British families and businesses will help to spur growth in every part of the UK.”

From today, departing domestic flight charges for point-to-point and transfer passengers fell by 35 per cent, to £19.13 and £14.35 respectively.

This reduction is set to last through to 2037 as long as it is “in the public interest and there is a justification”, a Heathrow spokesman said.

A draft National Policy Statement setting out why the Government believes a third runway at Heathrow is the best option for the UK is expected to be published in the coming weeks.