Leeds burglar tricked dementia sufferer in her own home

A burglar tricked his way into the home of his vulnerable elderly neighbour and deliberately confused her before stealing from her handbag.

Philip Quigley was caught on camera committing offences after the victim’s family became concerned and installed CCTV equipment in her home.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim is an 87-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, said relatives became concerned when they noticed money kept going missing from her handbag at her home.

Quigley came under suspicion as he lived close to the women’s home, was known to have visited her on previous occasion and had a drug problem. Police warned Quigley not to visit the address and surveillance equipment was installed at her home.

Mr Horton said Quigley was filmed at the premises on two occasions, on July 29 and 30 this year.

He said the footage showed Quigley entering the property then knocking on walls and doors.

The victim was sat watching the television and went to investigate where the knocking was coming from

Quigley was then seen going through her handbag as she was distracted.

Quigley, of Silk Mill Drive, Tinshill, pleaded guilty to two offences of burglary.

Ian Cook, mitigating, said the offences were committed to fund Quigley’s drug habit.

He was jailed for two years, eight months.

Recorder Graeme Cook told Quigley: “You were knocking on doors and walls to make sure you could make good your evil plan to steal from this vulnerable lady.”